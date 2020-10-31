Halloween Forecast: Spine-Tingling Chills With Sun and Clouds in DC Area

Happy Halloween! It’s frightfully frosty in parts of the D.C. area Saturday morning with temperatures starting below freezing in a few spots.

Bone-chilling cold kicks off Saturday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s in the D.C. metro and as low as the 20s in higher-elevation areas.

Freeze warnings and frost advisories were set to be in effect in D.C., Maryland and Virginia until about 9 a.m. Here's a full list of watches, warnings and advisories.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Daytime highs will warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Overall, Halloween is looking pretty quiet throughout the day but cooler than average. If you're heading outside in costume, wear some extra layers.

It's a chilly start this morning with temperatures rising to right around 50 degrees today. Expect mostly sunshine with a few clouds at times. Pretty quiet today as well. The sun goes down at 6:08p with more clouds filling into the area. Overnight lows in the 30s/40s. pic.twitter.com/xmYuE9BNVJ — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) October 31, 2020

The sun will go down at 6:08 p.m. as more clouds push in — but try to catch a glimpse of the full moon shining. It’s also a blue moon, meaning it’s the second full moon this calendar month.

The temperature won’t fall quite as far overnight tonight due to the extra cloud cover. Expect 40s and some 30s.

Daylight savings time begins this weekend, bringing along more daylight hours. Storm Team4's Amelia Draper reports.

Don't forget to set your clocks back before you go to bed — Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep (or haunting).

You could deal with some rain Sunday as temperatures stay cool. Lows will be in the mid-40s and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain showers will push in for the second half of the day ahead of a cold front.

The best chance for heavier showers remains along I-95 and points east, but the whole region has a chance of rain Sunday afternoon through evening. It will also be pretty breezy.

Brace yourself for a real chill on Monday morning: Wind chills could be near or even below freezing. The afternoon will be sunny, but highs are set to stick in the mid-40s to 50.

Election day Tuesday looks sunny but once again breezy as temperatures climb into the mid-50s.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast