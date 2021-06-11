Flash Flood Watch for Northern Virginia as Heavy Rain Continues in DC Area

Heavy rain will drench the D.C. area again Friday and the threat of flash floods is high.

Keep an umbrella handy for all-day rain. Don’t expect any sunshine amid seasonably cool temps in the 60s to low 70s, Storm Team4 says.

Rain, moderate to heavy before lunch, will taper to occasional showers later in the afternoon and evening. Locally, rainfall could total 2 to 3 inches.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert due to flooding and the risk of more floods, particularly in Northern Virginia.

There are many reports of flooded roads in the D.C. area on Friday morning. If you see a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown. Take extreme care to avoid high or fast-moving water.

A flash flood watch is in effect through this evening for areas including Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties and Manassas and Manassas Park.

WEATHER ALERT: Flood threat remains high today. Most of Northern #VAWX remains under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until midnight while most of Culpeper, Warren and Rappahannock counties are under a FLASH FLOOD WARNING until 6:30am. Use EXTREME caution if traveling in these areas. pic.twitter.com/oyakaZqk6d — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) June 11, 2021

Flood warnings are in effect in Culpeper, Virginia, and Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.

An area of low pressure that generated heavy rain in Northern Virginia is moving toward Southern Maryland, so stay weather-aware.

The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms could dump 2 to 4 more inches of rain in areas that get hit hardest.

D.C., Maryland, Virginia Weekend Forecast

The weekend is looking comfortable. Be ready for lingering flooding issues on Saturday and rain chances both days, but not enough to put a kibosh on your outdoor plans.

On Saturday, stay aware in case flooding remains. Moderate temps will stick around, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. There's a 20% rain chance early in the morning, then skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. There's a 40% chance of rain and storm, most likely between 3 and 7 p.m.

