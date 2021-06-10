Photos: ‘Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Seen in DC, Maryland, Virginia

The Washington, D.C., area was treated to a spectacular celestial event Thursday morning as the moon glided between the Earth and sun, creating the “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

The moon partially covered the sun as it rose over D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In parts of Canada, a full eclipse was visible, and the sun’s light formed a circle around the moon — creating the ring of fire phenomenon.

The eclipse was at a maximum when the sun rose at 5:47 a.m. If you didn’t get a chance to see it, check out these photos shared by NBC Washington viewers and readers.