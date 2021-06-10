Photos: ‘Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Seen in DC, Maryland, Virginia

By Sophia Barnes

The Washington, D.C., area was treated to a spectacular celestial event Thursday morning as the moon glided between the Earth and sun, creating the “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

The moon partially covered the sun as it rose over D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In parts of Canada, a full eclipse was visible, and the sun’s light formed a circle around the moon — creating the ring of fire phenomenon.

The eclipse was at a maximum when the sun rose at 5:47 a.m. If you didn’t get a chance to see it, check out these photos shared by NBC Washington viewers and readers.

7 photos
1/7
Berry Gordy La Forge
Berry Gordy La Forge captured this view from Sandy Point Beach.
2/7
Miek Isernam
Mike Isernam captured the “ring of fire” solar eclipse above the U.S. Capitol.
3/7
Lannie Elderkin
Lannie Elderkin took this photo at Holland Point in Anne Arundel County.
4/7
Louise Holland
Louise Holland saw this view from Southwest D.C.
5/7
Randy Kiser
Randy Kiser photographed the eclipse over Shady Side, Maryland.
6/7
Jimmie Thompson
Jimmie Thompson shot this photo from an apartment in Wheaton Station.
7/7
Ray Lundquist
Ray Lundquist got a purple and blue-hued shot from Reston, Virginia.

This article tagged under:

Ring of Firephotographysolar eclipse

