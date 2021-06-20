storm team4

Father's Day Forecast: Heat Index in 90s, Chance of Afternoon Storms

Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts says to be ready for “very hot conditions”

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Father’s Day will be hot and humid in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia — and there’s a chance of afternoon storms. 

Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts says to be ready for “very hot conditions” Sunday. By noon, the temperature in D.C. will be 86, with a heat index of 91. 

By 3 p.m., it will be in the low 90s, with a heat index in the mid- to upper 90s. 

Temps will drop into the high 80s by about 7 p.m.

D.C.’s Heat Emergency Plan is in effect Sunday and Monday. Go here to find a cooling center and tips on how to cope with extreme heat.

There’s a 20% chance of pop-up thunderstorms on Sunday starting at about 3 p.m. 

Monday will be steamy like Sunday, with a high in the low 90s and a 20% chance of rain. There’s a higher chance of rain Tuesday, at 60%. High temps Tuesday will be in the low 80s. 

Wednesday will hit the high 70s and be less humid. Thursday and Friday will be comfortable, with high temps in the low to mid-80s. 

Then, there’s a chance of rain next weekend.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast. 

