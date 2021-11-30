SNOW

DC Area Celebrates 1st Snowflakes of the Season

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Welcome to snow-vember! With just one day to go before December and the start of meteorological winter, the D.C. area celebrated the first snow flurries of the season.

The flakes that fell early Tuesday were just enough to remind us that winter is coming. Meteorologists count December as a winter month, and the winter solstice is on Dec. 21.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

winter forecast Nov 15

How Much Snow to Expect: Doug's 2021-22 Winter Forecast

weather forecast 7 hours ago

Storm Team4 Forecast

Conversational snowflakes were spotted in Northern Virginia, D.C. and Maryland.

Icy clumps of snow or small hail — also known as graupel — were also seen in spots, including Alexandria.

Frankie Allison captured some flakes settling on a vehicle in Winchester:

Enjoy the flakes while they last. Tuesday is expected to have highs in the low 50s, then December is set to start off mild.

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer expects less snow than average this year — but the D.C. area could get more than last year. Here's how much snow to expect.

This article tagged under:

SNOW
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us