DC Area Celebrates 1st Snowflakes of the Season

Welcome to snow-vember! With just one day to go before December and the start of meteorological winter, the D.C. area celebrated the first snow flurries of the season.
The flakes that fell early Tuesday were just enough to remind us that winter is coming. Meteorologists count December as a winter month, and the winter solstice is on Dec. 21.
Conversational snowflakes were spotted in Northern Virginia, D.C. and Maryland.
Icy clumps of snow or small hail — also known as graupel — were also seen in spots, including Alexandria.
Frankie Allison captured some flakes settling on a vehicle in Winchester:
Enjoy the flakes while they last. Tuesday is expected to have highs in the low 50s, then December is set to start off mild.
Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer expects less snow than average this year — but the D.C. area could get more than last year. Here's how much snow to expect.