Cool Weather Returns to DC Area, Steady Rain Expected Wednesday

Hopefully, you enjoyed two days of record-setting, warm temperatures in the Washington, D.C., area — because the rest of the week will be chilly with some chances for rain.

Storm Team4 is tracking rain chances for Wednesday and late Friday, plus the potential for a wintry mix on Saturday afternoon.

Tuesday is starting with temperatures in the 40s plus a steady breeze. Highs will reach the mid-50s as winds settle down. It will stay dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies, Storm Team4 says.

There's a 100% chance of rain on Wednesday. Wet weather will return before sunrise. Steady rain is expected to continue through the morning commute and into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40°. It could be cold enough for a little snow north of D.C. and in higher-elevation areas before we dry out in the evening.

The end of the week is looking more pleasant. On Thursday, you can look forward to temperatures closer to 50° and mostly dry weather — although a period or two of drizzle is possible.

Friday is set to begin dry, and temperatures will get close to 60°. Clouds will begin to thicken in the afternoon, then rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday could be another nasty weather day, with a wintry mix possible in the afternoon with ferocious winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Keep your winter coat by the door because temperatures may tumble to the 20s by Sunday morning.

On Sunday, we’ll have more sunshine and highs around 40°. Next week’s weather is looking much better, with highs near 60° on Monday and Tuesday.