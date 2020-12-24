Christmas Eve Rainstorm, Potential Flooding to Be Followed by Flash Freeze

A Christmas Eve rainstorm is expected to dump up to 2 inches of rain in the D.C. area, creating a risk for flash flooding and potentially bringing damaging winds.

Temperatures will be a roller coaster, heading to near 60° even after dark Thursday before plummeting to the 30s and 40s with frigid wind chills by Christmas Day.

A flash flood watch is set from 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon through late at night for the D.C. area. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert day.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Fauquier, Frederick (Maryland), Loudoun, Montgomery, Culpeper, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

WEATHER ALERT FOR CHRISMAS EVE. Flood watch issued. Heavy rain arrives late tomorrow afternoon. Have all travel completed by 5pm and hunker down for Christmas Eve evening. High winds & heavy rain could lead to flooding and power outages by midnight. Stay with @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/iJhw3JQbt3 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 23, 2020

A wind advisory will be in effect for Anne Arundel, Calvert and other counties around the Chesapeake Bay or southeast of Interstate 81.

Here's a full list of weather alerts.

It’s been a year like no other, and our Christmas Eve weather will be unlike anything in recent memory. This could be the wettest Christmas Eve in the record books, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Rain is possible all day, then steadier rain is set to arrive by 4 or 5 p.m.

Only Santa and his magical sleigh and reindeer should be traveling on Christmas Eve. Downpours could limit visibility and gusts of wind could fell branches, trees or power lines.

A severe thunderstorm isn’t out of the question, Bell says.

An arctic cold front will rush in around midnight, quickly pulling temperatures from around 60° to the 30s and 40s.

A snow flurry is possible, but not enough to cause accumulation in the D.C. area.

WEATHER ALERT: Flood WATCH issued for this evening and tonight. Rainfall amount of 1.5" to 2.5" are expected with the heaviest rain from 5pm to midnight. Please avoid travel during this time. Dangerous wind gusts will also be possible at this time. Push alerts from @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/UFbB4AVbaI — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 24, 2020

The main risk with the extreme cool-down is the potential for slick or icy spots on the roads.

By daybreak Friday, most areas will be in the low to mid-30s with wind chills in the low to mid-20s. That's how the rest of Christmas Day will be: windy and bitter cold with a passing snow flurry or snow shower before noon.

Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs near 40°. Sunday will see a gradual increase in clouds, but stay dry, with highs in the low 40s.

