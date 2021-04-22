weather alert

Wintry Wind Chills in DC Area

Storm Team4 says Thursday is a weather alert day for blustery, seasonably cold weather

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

The D.C. area is in for another blustery, wind-chilled day on Thursday, then near-freezing temperatures overnight.

Strong northwest winds will average 20-30 mph — with gusts between 35-45 mph — most of the afternoon, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will only get above 50° for a few hours this afternoon.

By tonight, temps will drop into the 30s again and frost or freeze warnings are possible. The wind is set to ease up after sunset.

The weather will improve Friday, with more sunshine, less wind and highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday morning and afternoon are shaping up to have the best weather of the weekend for outdoor activities. A period of moderate rain is expected from sunset Saturday to around noon Sunday, then wind will return.

By Monday, the D.C. area is transitioning to warmer weather: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all look to reach the low to mid-80s.

