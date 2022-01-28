Snow on the Way: 1-4 Inches Possible in DC Area

A winter storm is flying toward the Washington, D.C., area, and a few inches of snow could fall by Saturday morning.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Friday until Saturday morning, impacting metro D.C., plus parts of central Maryland and Northern Virginia. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Hazardous road conditions could slow down commuters Friday evening, the National Weather Service says.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will close two hours early due to the weather. Visit our school closures page for a full list of schedule changes.

When will it snow in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

Since temperatures will be in the mid-30s Friday afternoon, expect precipitation to begin as light rain and a wintry mix.

The wintry mix is expected to slowly transition to light snowfall through the afternoon.

Expect a change to all snow around sunset — about 5:30 p.m. — as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s. Wind chills would be around 5 to 10°.

Most of the accumulating snow is set to fall after 7 p.m. Friday until about 9 a.m. Saturday, Storm Team4 says. An inch or more is possible near D.C., while forecasters watch the Atlantic Ocean’s beaches for more dramatic totals of up to a foot.

Throughout Saturday, wind gusting near 40 mph will whip around any snow that falls, potentially limiting visibility on the roads. Wind chills would be around 10°.

How many inches of snow will fall in the D.C. area Friday and Saturday?

Everyone should get at least some snow, from the Eastern Shore of Maryland to D.C. to Frederick, Maryland to Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Watch for the highest snow totals near the Atlantic coast. Up to 4 to 10 inches are possible in parts of Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

Washington, D.C., and the metro area are in line for 2 to 4 inches.

One to 2 inches is likely for areas farther west in areas including Leesburg, Virginia, and Frederick, Maryland.

10-Day Forecast for Washington, DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia

No matter the amount of snow we get, brace for ferocious wind and biting cold during the weekend.

Saturday afternoon, expect blustery and frigid winds amid highs in the 20s and wind chills in single digits.

Sunday will be a different story: sunny, breezy with temperatures back in the mid- to upper 30s.

Highs will be near 40° on Monday, then rise to the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday, albeit with rain chances . The cold will return for the first weekend of February.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.