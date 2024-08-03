A four-peat, Disqualification, Golden relay: DMV swimmers' highs and lows in Paris

There were many triumphs and a shocker in the pool on day eight of the Paris Olympics. Team DMV pulled in a lot of hardware. Here's a look at the big moments.

800m is still Katie Ledecky's race

Hang another gold around Katie Ledecky's neck. She's a four-timer in the women's 800m.

Heading into the race, there was concern that Australia's Ariarne Titmus could upset the Bethesda, Maryland, native. It has been Ledecky's signature competition. And for a time during the race, it appeared the Aussie might move into first. That was until the last 200m when Ledecky turned on the gas and pulled away.

Ledecky is now a 14-time Olympic medalist. She joins Michael Phelps as the only swimmers to ever win four golds in the same event.

Read more about the race here. Highlights are below.

Paige Madden bookends 800m win with bronze

Ledecky wasn't the only American to hit the podium in the women's 800m. Paige Madden, the University of Virginia alum, swam in the lane next to the Team USA superstar. Madden jockeyed for a spot in the top three throughout the race. She kept gaining and tapped the wall shortly less than a second after Titmus to nab bronze.

(R-L) Gold medallist US' Katie Ledecky and bronze medallist US' Paige Madden celebrate during the podium ceremony of the women's 800m freestyle swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Alex Walsh disqualified in 200m IM while Kate Douglass takes silver

A shocking ending took place in the women's 200m IM.

University of Virginia swimmer Alex Walsh came in third in what should've given her a bronze medal. But that result was quickly wiped away when the judged disqualified her for twisting out of her backstroke before hitting the wall in that leg of the race. While in the pool, Walsh looked confused and then angry at the decision.

Walking away from the pool, fellow Team USA and UVA swimmer Kate Douglass squeezed her shoulder in support.

Douglass, meanwhile, came away from the race with a silver medal after duking it out with Canada's Summer McIntosh. About .40 seconds separated Douglass and McIntosh.

Watch the highlights below.

Torri Huske anchored a gold medal win for Team USA mixed relay alongside Gretchen Walsh

Arlington's Torri Huske was the anchor Team USA needed to take gold in one of the newest swimming events at the Olympics: the 4x100m mixed relay.

It was a battle with China for most of the race with the two teams taking the lead at various legs. Ryan Murphy started the race with the backstroke. Nic Finke jumped in with the breaststroke. Gretchen Walsh, a product of the UVA swimming program, propelled with the butterfly.

In the end, it all came down to Huske who raced into the lead in the last 50m. The American foursome set a world record in 3:37:43. China took the silver and the bronze went to Australia.

The event began with the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Watch the highlights below.

