Students protest at Georgetown as Trump administration revokes student visas

A group of demonstrators at Georgetown University took to the streets on Friday to denounce the Trump administration and its actions on immigration and students’ visas.

In the D.C. area and across the U.S., students say the administration is targeting those who participated in demonstrations against the war in Gaza.

“Stop these abductions, stop these visa revocations, stop all the targeting, of not just pro-Palestinian students – we’re seeing all migrants, all citizens, honestly,” said a student who didn’t want to share their name

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the Trump administration has revoked hundreds of student visas and will revoke more.

“We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campus. And if we’ve given you a visa and you decide to do that, then we’re going to take it away,” he said.

The Trump administration says the secretary of state may deport non-citizens if failing to do so could lead to “serious foreign policy consequences for the U.S.”

Here’s what we know about student visas revoked in the DC area

Georgetown University: 6 student visas revoked

Howard University: 3 student visas revoked

George Mason University: 15 student visas revoked

Virginia Commonwealth University: 2 student visas and one recent graduate’s visa revoked

Virginia Tech: 7 student visas and 2 alumni visas revoked

University of Maryland: “We are aware of some impacts on our campus,” a spokesperson said.

“The more they try to silence us, the louder we will be!” Georgetown demonstration participants shouted in the rain with their faces covered.

Protesters made their way around campus and inside some campus buildings. Some demonstrators were removed by campus police from Healy Hall after refusing to identify themselves and blocking parts of an entrance, Georgetown officials said.

The government didn’t inform Georgetown of the visa revocations, a spokesperson said.

“We know that the current immigration climate for international students and scholars can be challenging to understand and navigate. The reasons given for such terminations are limited and Georgetown University was not informed of these revocations by the government,” a statement said.

Students who demonstrated on Friday asked U.S. leaders to stop targeting those who speak out against the war in Gaza.

A student said they spoke out in the name of “protecting free speech, protecting our students, protecting immigrant civilians and students on campus.”

