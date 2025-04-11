Illegally parked boats: How a Maryland woman got one towed after a year

For more than a year, someone parked their boat outside Connie Boddie’s home in Lanham, Maryland.

She’s lived in the Kingswood neighborhood for nearly 30 years. Illegally parked boats had never been a problem until someone left their boat on a trailer near her house.

“I just got really upset about it because it wasn’t supposed to be there,” she said.

She and some of her neighbors started calling 311, the non-emergency number, for help, making complaint after complaint. But, it seemed nothing was happening.

“It was the entire Kingswood neighborhood because people, whenever the police or other people would come, people would drive by say, ‘You getting rid of the boat?’ So, everybody wanted that boat gone,” Boddie said.

The boat’s owner doesn’t live in the neighborhood, she said. He visited the boat to clean it and pump the trailer tires, but said he wasn’t interested in moving it.

“He said he wanted to keep the boat and preserve it because it was his father’s,” she said.

Finally, Boddie decided to get her County Council member, Eric Olson, involved to see if he could help.

Olson said Boddie isn’t the only resident complaining about boats parked in their neighborhoods. He drafted a bill that bans boat parking on public streets, and it passed the council this week.

“We have neighborhoods across the county where people seem to be parking boats on the street, and it’s causing problems,” Olson said.

Photos presented to the council show the problem is widespread.

Residents say parked boats can block their vision and cause traffic crashes.

Under the new law, violators face hundreds of dollars in fines and their boats can eventually be towed.

“They can be in a marina. They can be in your yard, but they can’t be on the public streets,” Olson said.

The boat parked outside Boddie’s home was finally removed by the county. It felt like a victory for her and her neighbors, and with the new law in place, they’re hopeful the boat won’t return.

“Yay! The boat is gone!” Boddie said with a laugh.

The law is set to go into effect in 45 days.