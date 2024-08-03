Families of Olympians Jesse Owens, Luz Long carry on bond forged at '36 Berlin Games

The 1936 Berlin Olympics was the start of a long-lasting bond between the families of American track and field legend Jesse Owens and German long jumper, Carl Ludwig Hermann "Luz" Long.

Owens' granddaughter Marlene Dortch of Prince George’s County, Maryland, is in Paris this week with Long’s granddaughter Julia Long to receive an award on behalf of their grandfathers' success.

“All these generations later, here we are together at the Olympics. It’s just been a friendship through the generations, forged from the Olympic games and the competition,” said Dortch.

The friendship formed in the face of racism. Owens, a Black man, and Long, a white man from Germany, were fond of each other’s victories regardless of criticism.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

One of Owens' four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics came in the long jump, in which Long won silver, according to a report by ESPN.

“When Jesse got the gold medal, my grandfather Luz went directly to him and embraced and congratulated him, because he thought it was an amazing ...” said Long’s granddaughter. “Hitler was at the stadium, and he didn’t like it, actually, so my grandfather got a call a few days afterwards never to embrace a negro again.

But after the event, "both really enjoyed it, had this medal celebration and went arm in arm through the stadium and were celebrating,” Julia Long said.

Dortch told News4 that the moment in 1936 is relevant today.

“I think it proves that racism will not win," she said.

"Their story inspires people who may be bombarded with the fallacy of racial superiority," she added. "And I think my grandfather being there and winning four gold medals showed that Hitler was wrong.”

Both families have been watching the Olympics together and hope the friendship lasts through more generations.

“The story never ends," Long said. "The people really love the story, and it gives them hope and inspires them. So, it’s wonderful to represent the Owens and Long family together. So it was very touching, very emotional.”

Subscribe to our Olympics Headlines newsletter to celebrate Team DMV, relive the can't-miss moments and get all the best stories from Paris.