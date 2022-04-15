An Update on Wendy Rieger

As we head into this holiday weekend and you gather with family, friends and loved ones, we ask that you send some love and good thoughts to our beloved Wendy Rieger.

As you know, Wendy was diagnosed with Glioblastoma last summer. She came back to work after surgery and her initial treatment.

She was open and authentic with all of us about her cancer journey.

Things got harder for Wendy this week.

She is being well taken care of now in hospice. She is relaxed, comfortable and with her closest loved ones.

We know you’ll join all of us here at NBC4 in sending love, courage and comfort to Wendy and her husband Dan.

Wendy retired from News4 in December 2021, putting a period on an iconic 33 year career at NBC4. Hear her speak about that journey:

Wendy Rieger has been covering news in D.C. for over 40 years. Now she's ready to start a new chapter in life. In this video, Wendy shares what she plans to do, what she will miss at NBC4, and advice for journalists.