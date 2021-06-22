Maryland Man Catches 7.5 Foot Alligator Near Chesapeake Bay

A nearly 8-foot alligator was captured by a father and son in Maryland, possibly a first near the Chesapeake Bay.

The duo went out on Father’s Day and tracked down the gator, fearing it posed a danger to pets and humans.

“I’m from Maryland so I’m not used to that,” alligator hunter William Adams said. “I knew that it shouldn’t be there and I needed to get it out of there.”

The alligator was found in a pond near Driftwood Beach, not far from Adams’ home in Lusby.

Alligators’ natural habitat doesn’t extend farther north than North Carolina, according to the National Zoo.

“That size alligator can take a small kid, too … he’s big enough to take a 3 or 4-year-old.” he said. “It’s very dangerous.”

It’s unclear how the 7-foot, 6-inch gator ended up in Maryland. Adams thinks someone may have got it as a pet, which is illegal in Maryland.

But there were rumors of an alligator near the Chesapeake Bay as far back as 2016.

Adams said he was a little scared when he and his son went out on a kayak with chicken breasts hooked for bait. When the time was right, he used a crossbow to kill the alligator.

Adams plans to have the alligator skin mounted and ate the meat for dinner.

How did it taste?

“Really good,” he said.

Maryland requires hunters to apply for a license, but there's no set alligator hunting season.