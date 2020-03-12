Washington Wizards to Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Washington Wizards players, coaches and staff have been directed to self-quarantine after a Utah Jazz player was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the team announced in a statement on Thursday.

Players, coaches and basketball operations personnel for the D.C. basketball team were advised by MedStar medical staff to self-quarantine for the next three to four days out of an "abundance of caution," the statement said.

The decision was made after they played Utah Jazz on Feb. 29 and New York on March 10. One Utah Jazz player has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing against the Wizards and the Knicks.

The NBA has suspended all games for the rest of the season.

Wizards players, coaches and operations staff will be tested for COVID-19 if they exhibit or develop flu-like symptoms.