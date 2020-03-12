coronavirus

Washington Wizards to Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

D.C.'s NBA team was advised to self-quarantine for the next three to four days out of an "abundance of caution"

By Sydney Coplin

washington wizards
Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC –  MARCH 10: Rui Hachimura #8 of the Washington Wizards grabs the rebound against the New York Knicks on March 10, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington,

Washington Wizards players, coaches and staff have been directed to self-quarantine after a Utah Jazz player was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the team announced in a statement on Thursday.

Players, coaches and basketball operations personnel for the D.C. basketball team were advised by MedStar medical staff to self-quarantine for the next three to four days out of an "abundance of caution," the statement said.

The decision was made after they played Utah Jazz on Feb. 29 and New York on March 10. One Utah Jazz player has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing against the Wizards and the Knicks.

The NBA has suspended all games for the rest of the season.

Wizards players, coaches and operations staff will be tested for COVID-19 if they exhibit or develop flu-like symptoms.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCAPITAL ONE ARENAWashington WizardsCoronavirus in DC Area
