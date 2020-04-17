Virginia Officials Warn Coronavirus Numbers May Miss Cases Diagnosed by Doctors

Virginia officials are warning the state may have more coronavirus cases than the reported in official health department numbers due to a long-reported shortfall in testing.

More than 6,800 patients have been tested positive and are included in the state's reported number of cases.

But not ever sick person may get a test amid shortages. In many cases, a doctor makes what's called a clinical diagnosis. That's when a patient has all the classic symptoms, but can't get tested. The patient is sent home to self-quarantine.

Virginia is beginning to collect data on such diagnoses.

"We have encouraged providers to report clinical diagnoses," said Virginia Deputy Health Commissioner Laurie Forlano. "So we're collecting the information."

Forlano said her understanding is that a national case definition for suspected cases has not yet been established. She said that clinical diagnosis case data can be released publicly once such a definition is created.

Virginia has tested 46,444 patients for coronavirus, according to state data released Thursday. That would represent about 0.5% of the state's 8.5 million residents.

As of Thursday in the greater Washington region, Maryland reports it has tested 58,843 people out of about 6,045,680 residents, about 0.9% and Washington, D.C., reports it tested 12,150 people out of about 702,455 residents, a 1.7% rate.

Experts disagree on how much testing is needed before the coronavirus pandemic is better under control, but some larger national estimates say 2-8% of the population would be adequate, NBC News reported.

The CDC will work with all jurisdictions to ensure the public health infrastructure is available for more testing, Director Robert Redfield said Friday morning on TODAY. Redfield said the agency is increasing the surveillance system across the country to identify asymptomatic and symptomatic infections.

Redfield also called for continued vigilance on social distancing.