Watch Live: Trump to Leave White House Shortly

Dispatching with a long-running tradition, President Donald Trump will skip the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Instead, Trump will walk out of the White House for the last time shortly and board Marine One to head to Joint Base Andrews for a departure ceremony.

A helicopter landed on the White House lawn shortly before 8 a.m.

Trump will be the first outgoing president in a century to boycott the inauguration of his successor.

Trump will then leave for Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida.

Trump has refused to participate in any of the traditions that have been the capstones of the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next. He is skipping not just the ceremony at the Capitol, but also did not invite the Bidens to the White House for a get-to-know-you meeting.

It remains unclear whether he will leave his successor a personal welcome letter in the Oval Office, a tradition started by President Ronald Reagan in 1989. Trump received one from former President Obama when he moved in.

“We are just temporary occupants of this office," Obama wrote to Trump in January 2017. "That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for.”

Moving Day at the White House

With a new administration coming in, Inauguration Day is also moving day at the White House.

“They basically have the moving trucks waiting outside the White House gates,” said Matt Costello, a historian at the White House Historical Association, told the Associated Press. “And as soon as the president and president-elect leave, they wave in the moving trucks, and they'll pack up the outgoing president's things, and then they'll unpack all of the new first family's things.”

Things will unfold a bit differently this year.

Trump will leave town before Biden takes the oath of office, meaning the pair will not be going to the Capitol together. Depending on when Trump heads out, housekeepers and other residence staffers who help move the presidents' belongings could get a welcome head start on the packing and unpacking.

Moving trucks were spotted Monday arriving at Mar-a-Lago.