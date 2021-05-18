capitol security

Sweeping Plan Proposes $2B for Capitol Security Following Jan. 6 Riot

Millions of dollars will be used for stronger windows and doors along with temporary fencing

By Scott MacFarlane

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tens of millions of dollars for D.C. police, Homeland Security workers and equipment hang in the balance as lawmakers prepare to vote on a bill to increase security as a direct response to the Jan. 6 riot.

The sweeping plan includes $2 billion to increase security, yet the District could be shortchanged in the bill.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The plan includes millions of dollars for new doors, windows, temporary fencing, security cameras and body cameras for officers. Currently, U.S. Capitol police officers don’t wear body cameras.

News

25 mins ago

Mystics' Tina Charles Eclipses 6,000 Points, Enters Top 10 All-Time Scoring List

breast cancer 32 mins ago

Doctor, Wife Share Personal Journey of Breast Cancer in New Book

Republicans will try to block $66 million for the D.C. government to reimburse the cost of police and Homeland Security expenses to help in protecting the federal government and the nation’s capital.

Because it is such a sweeping bill, the vote could split down party lines.

“I don’t know the exact amount that they need to spend, but I am confident there needs to be more after what we saw on Jan 6,” said Barbara Comstock, a former U.S. House member. “Since I was on the House Administration Committee that provided funding for the police, I was always asking them, ‘Are you secure enough? Do we need to do more?’”

Another upcoming vote is on a Jan. 6 commission to investigate failures before the insurrection. Work would be completed by the end of the year.

This article tagged under:

capitol securityCONGRESScapitol riotDC PoliceUS Capitol
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us