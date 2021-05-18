Sweeping Plan Proposes $2B for Capitol Security Following Jan. 6 Riot

Tens of millions of dollars for D.C. police, Homeland Security workers and equipment hang in the balance as lawmakers prepare to vote on a bill to increase security as a direct response to the Jan. 6 riot.

The sweeping plan includes $2 billion to increase security, yet the District could be shortchanged in the bill.

The plan includes millions of dollars for new doors, windows, temporary fencing, security cameras and body cameras for officers. Currently, U.S. Capitol police officers don’t wear body cameras.

Republicans will try to block $66 million for the D.C. government to reimburse the cost of police and Homeland Security expenses to help in protecting the federal government and the nation’s capital.

Because it is such a sweeping bill, the vote could split down party lines.

“I don’t know the exact amount that they need to spend, but I am confident there needs to be more after what we saw on Jan 6,” said Barbara Comstock, a former U.S. House member. “Since I was on the House Administration Committee that provided funding for the police, I was always asking them, ‘Are you secure enough? Do we need to do more?’”

Another upcoming vote is on a Jan. 6 commission to investigate failures before the insurrection. Work would be completed by the end of the year.