XFL Draft Week Officially Set for Three-Day Event in Las Vegas

The 2023 XFL season is set to begin the week after Super Bowl XVII in February

By Logan Reardon

Matthew Pearce/Rick Yeatts/XFL

The XFL officially has a draft date.

After releasing the new team names and logos in October, the league has set the player draft for Nov. 15 through Nov. 17. XFL Draft Week will be held at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.

After holding abbreviated seasons in 2001 and 2020, the league has been revived for the third time with the 2023 season set to begin on Saturday, Feb. 18.

A pool of 1,700 players are entered into the draft, with just 528 training camp spots and 400 active roster spots up for grabs.

Draft festivities will begin with the “Quarterback Selection Show” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. ET. Coaches for the eight teams will announce their quarterbacks during the show, which will air live on XFL.com. There are several high-profile head coaches, including Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Bob Stoops, Rod Woodson and Jim Haslett.

The following two days will feature the bulk of the draft as teams fill out the rest of the rosters.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, four positional groups will be drafted: offensive skill positions (RB, WR, TE, FB), defensive backs (CB, S), defensive front seven (LB, EDGE, DE, DT) and offensive line (C, OG, OT). There will be 11 rounds of selections for each group, which equates to 44 rounds of drafts that day. Picking will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The following day will be about the specialists, with kickers, punters and long snappers being drafted beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. There will also be open rounds for undrafted players of any position to be selected.

Beyond the November draft week, the XFL also plans to hold a supplemental draft in early 2023 for players under contract in other professional football leagues.

The draft order will be determined on Nov. 14 after a virtual lottery.

