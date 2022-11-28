How to Watch England vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale

It all comes down to a United Kingdom finale in Group B.

England and Wales will face off in their third and final group stage game for all of the marbles.

The Three Lions began their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey with a 6-2 thrashing against Iran before coming down to earth in a 0-0 tie with the U.S. The Red Dragons, meanwhile, also tied with the USMNT 1-1 in their opener before conceding two late goals in a 2-0 defeat to Iran.

England is currently in first place with four points while Wales is in last with one point. However, there are scenarios in which Wales can advance and England gets eliminated.

Let’s preview what should be an intense Group B finale between England and Wales in Qatar:

When is the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

England and Wales will face off on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

What time is the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup game being played?

England and Wales will be facing off in Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.

How to watch the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the England vs. Wales 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

England vs. Wales - Group B | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

How can Wales advance into the knockout stage?

First things first, Wales has to win. The three points would give them four total, but goal differential and how USA-Iran plays out will also come into play. Any other result and Wales would be eliminated.

How can England advance into the knockout stage?

It’s simple for England: don’t lose. A win would give the Three Lions seven points and a tie would be five, guaranteeing them safety no matter how USA-Iran plays out. Interestingly enough, England could also advance if they lose to Wales depending on goal difference.

Hypothetically, if Wales wins and USA-Iran ends in a tie, England, Wales and Iran would all have four points, making it a battle of the best goal differential. Currently, here’s how each team looks like heading into Tuesday:

England, +4

Iran, -2 (above Wales due to head-to-head result)

Wales, -2

Who are the players to watch in England vs. Wales?

Harry Kane has yet to score for England in Qatar – could this be his moment? The Tottenham striker had two assists against Iran, but he’ll need to perform like 2018 in front of goal when he took home the Golden Boot Award. The midfield trio of Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Declan Rice (West Ham) and Mason Mount (Chelsea) will also need to be much better with the ball compared to their ineffectiveness against the U.S.

For Wales, it’s simple: you need goals. If it wasn’t for Walker Zimmerman’s unnecessary challenge on Gareth Bale, Wales’ account would be empty. Bale (LAFC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Dan James (Fulham) and Aaron Ramsey (OGC Nice), among others, have to provide something, anything, if the Red Dragons want goal differential to possibly be on their side.