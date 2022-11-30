Mexico

Henry Martín, Luis Chávez End Mexico's Goal Drought Vs. Saudi Arabia

A poacher's finish from the Mexican striker gave the nation a 1-0 lead before Chávez made it two

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
Mexico
Getty

Mexico is finally on the board.

Henry Martín's 47th-minute goal gave Mexico a pivotal 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia in its Group C finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Cesar Montes got the heel flick that Martín got to first and put into the net to end the nation's goal drought in 2022.

Then, just five minutes later, Luis Chávez scored one of the best goals of the tournament on a free kick to make it 2-0.

Mexico is still in a race against Poland to get second place in Group C, with Argentina currently holding a 1-0 lead. The main aspect Mexico is fighting for is goal differential after drawing to Poland in the opener.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT Nov 29

USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands

FIFA Nov 27

World Cup Advancement: Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each Team

This article tagged under:

Mexico
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us