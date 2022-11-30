Henry Martín, Luis Chávez End Mexico's Goal Drought Vs. Saudi Arabia

Mexico is finally on the board.

Henry Martín's 47th-minute goal gave Mexico a pivotal 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia in its Group C finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Cesar Montes got the heel flick that Martín got to first and put into the net to end the nation's goal drought in 2022.

Then, just five minutes later, Luis Chávez scored one of the best goals of the tournament on a free kick to make it 2-0.

Mexico is still in a race against Poland to get second place in Group C, with Argentina currently holding a 1-0 lead. The main aspect Mexico is fighting for is goal differential after drawing to Poland in the opener.