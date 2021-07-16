WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki to Throw Washington Nationals First Pitch

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will throw the ceremonial first pitch on Sunday before the series finale against the San Diego Padres, according to the Washington Nationals.

The pitch will be thrown on William and Mary Day, which is part of the Nats' College Day Series.

Psaki graduated from the College of William and Mary in 2000.

Each ticket for the College Day Series includes a branded bobblehead that plays the school’s fight song. The first 1,500 people to purchase a special ticket to the William and Mary Day game also get a limited edition bobblehead, according to the Nationals' website.