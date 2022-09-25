WATCH: Miami Dolphins Block Own Kick With ‘Butt Punt' Vs. Buffalo Bills

In the fourth quarter, Thomas Morestead punted the ball right into the back of his teammate

By Julia Elbaba

Football is a remarkably physical sport requiring players to utilize every part of their bodies.

In the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins showdown on Sunday, Miami's WR Trent Sherfield took that quite literally, using his bottom to inadvertently block a punt by teammate Thomas Morstead. 

The ridiculous incident with 1:35 left in the game caused the ball to go out the rear of the endzone, giving the Bills two points on a safety.

In 14 years, Morestead has only had two blocked punts, with the first one coming in 2011 while he was playing for the New Orleans Saints.

The Dolphins (3-0) went on to hand the Buffalo Bills (2-1) their first loss of the season 21-19.

