Sporting goods store focuses on Commanders' playoff run with original designs

Cheers Sports is cheering on the Commanders.

“It’s fun to root for them again,” owner Denny Petrella said.

The business, located down the street from the Commanders training facility in Ashburn, normally makes shirts for sports teams across the area, but this week is all about the Commanders.

After the team’s playoff win Sunday, Petrella and his team started printing new shirts.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“Somebody suggested, Well, let’s do some Commanders stuff, because they just won,” Petrella said. “We were talking about the doink.”

Yep, there are shirts honoring that famous field goal and the team’s ability to win a game at the last possible second. Plus, one praise quarterback Jayden Daniels.

There’s also one celebrating homegrown talent: defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who played at Stone Bridge High.

His former coach, Mickey Thompson, stopped by to pick one up.

“He deserves to be in the spotlight in the playoffs,” Thompson said.

Though the shirts hit the stands just a couple days ago, they’re already a hit.

“We’ve shipped these T-shirts to Maryland, Connecticut, North Carolina, all over,” Petrella said.

Since Cheers Sports opened 30 years ago, the staff’s focus has been supporting the community. What better way to do it than by supporting the home team?

“To see them perform the way they are, the excitement that’s back with the team is amazing, because we had several years where it wasn’t so fun,” Petrella said.

To get one of the shirts, Cheers Sports is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also sell online.