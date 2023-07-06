Rep. Comer preparing bill to allow DC to develop RFK Stadium site

U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) is preparing legislation to allow D.C. to develop the RFK Stadium site, according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee, which Comer chairs.
The bill would not allow a sale of the land to the District.
“As Chairman Comer mentioned at the hearing with D.C. Mayor [Muriel] Bowser, he is interested in working with her and the city on a wide variety of issues, including the RFK Stadium site,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Washington's NFL team called RFK home from 1961-1996.
