Commanders lead Lions 31-21 after explosive first half

The Washington Commanders lead the Detroit Lions 31-21 after an explosive first half of their divisional playoff game.

The Commanders were boosted by three Lions turnovers, including a pick-six by Quan Martin and an interception in the end zone in the final minute of the half.

On the other side of the ball, Detroit only stopped Washington once -- on the Commanders' first drive when the Burgundy and Gold went for it on fourth down as they threatened to score.

Lions cornerback Amik Robertson suffered an elbow injury on the Commanders' second snap and walked off the field in tears in Saturday night's divisional playoff game.

Robertson was ruled out for the game. He was hurt tackling receiver Terry McLaurin.

Commanders offensive guard Sam Cosmi was injured when Brian Robinson ran for a go-ahead touchdown early in the second quarter. Cosmi's right leg bent awkwardly and he limped off the field.

Robertson's injury created another challenge for a short-handed defense as it tried to contain rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Robertson played well in Detroit's previous game, slowing down Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.