Commanders, Jayden Daniels keep rolling in Arizona

GLENDALE, Az. — Jayden Daniels might be single-handedly changing the outlook on the Commanders season.

After an impressive win last Monday night in Cincinnati that featured a historic performance from the rookie quarterback, Washington kept the momentum rolling with a dominant 42-14 victory in Arizona.

The win leaves the Commanders with a 3-1 record and sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Despite throwing the first interception of his NFL career, Daniels led a Washington offense that controlled the full 60-minute contest.

The Commanders held a 17-7 lead at halftime. Then in the third-quarter, Washington faced a 3rd-and-13 and the drive looked like it would end in a punt, Daniels casually connected with receiver Noah Brown for 14 yards. That drive would go score a field goal, giving Washington a 20-point lead.

Later in the fourth quarter after Washington took a few questionable penalty calls, a drive looked stalled on a 2nd-and-15 in Arizona territory. Daniels again calmly delivered a pass for a first down, this time a 17-yard strike to Luke McCaffrey. Later in that drive Daniels found Terry McLaurin for a 10-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-Goal from the 10, making the score 35-14.

Those types of throws just don’t consistently happen with rookie quarterbacks. That requires poise and confidence, which usually take seasons to achieve. Daniels just has it.

He finished the game 26 of 30 for 233 yards with one passing touchdown, the interception and also continued to show his running ability. Just after halftime Daniels scored a 9-yard rush touchdown, his fourth rushing touchdown this year, and finished with 47 yards on the ground.

RG3 has Washington QB rushing TD record. Scored 7 times on the ground in 2012. Jayden has 4 rush TDs in 4 games. That record looks to be quite breakable — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 29, 2024

Beyond just Daniels, the entire Commanders run game put in strong work. Brian Robinson finished with 21 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown while Jeremy McNichols ran eight times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington’s defense deserves credit in this game too. For the first time this season the defensive line was able to generate consistent pressure, and

defensive end Dorance Armstrong impressed, getting his first full sack of the season.

With about eight minutes left in the game, Washington held Arizona to just 200 total yards and 1 of 8 on third downs. While the game was still a contest the Cardinals passing game was largely non-existent.

After two straight road wins and three straight overall, Washington comes back to Northwest Stadium next weekend in first place of the NFC East and with arguably the most explosive offense in the NFL.

If expectations haven’t changed for Washington, they should.