Commanders, Howell find new low despite almost winning in New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For the second straight week, Washington benched starting quarterback Sam Howell—and backup QB Jacoby Brissett looked better in relief.

When a quarterback gets benched, it usually directly correlates to a loss, and that theory holds true as the Commanders fell to the Jets 30-28.

Washington’s issue was not losing to the Jets, it was the outright embarrassing performance that Ron Rivera’s team delivered. At halftime, the Commanders trailed the Jets 27-7. Keep in mind, New York got blown out by the Dolphins last week 30-0, and were starting their fourth-string QB in Trevor Simian.

Rivera eventually pulled Howell midway through the third quarter after throwing his second interception. Both of the picks had unfortunate circumstances: a first quarter INT was a result of Logan Thomas not making a catch, and then the second INT Curtis Samuel fell down on the route. But still, the entire outing was bad from Howell. He only completed 6 of 22 passes. That’s below 30 percent completions.

Brissett did impress in the second half when the veteran passer immediately rallied the Commanders from a three-touchdown hole before taking the lead late in the fourth quarter 28-27. New York needed a 54-yard field goal just before time expired to snatch back the victory.

As great as the second half was for Brissett, the big picture in Washington looks primed for a blowout.

Howell is hardly the only problem. The team started the day down two starters on the offensive line in Charles Leno and Tyler Larsen, and lost right tackle Andrew Wylie during the game. The team does not run the ball enough, and has not all year.

The defense is statistically awful—the worst in the NFL. But there was some thought that against a terrible Jets offense, Washington’s group would win the day. The opposite proved true. Special teams had its usual share of problems, including a blocked punt in the first quarter.

Being this bad in the NFL takes a true team effort. And at least that’s delivering.

While Commanders fans may wish to forget this loss amid the Christmas holiday, there is some value to such a humiliating loss.

Clarity.

Clarity is hard to find. Life is full of complexities and ambiguities that make it hard to see the truth. Make things cloudy.

But a loss like this—to the FREAKING JETS—should provide real clarity to Commanders managing partner Josh Harris.

Whatever the sales pitch is, whatever the explanation, whatever the spin, the Washington organization needs a total rebuild. This sink hole of a season is not Sam Howell’s fault. It’s not the offensive line’s fault. It’s not the constantly abused secondary.

This is the operation Ron Rivera has built. Coach-centric. Total control. Rivera and his top aides put this product together, and the Jets made it known that the Washington product is not good enough. Not even close.

That much is crystal clear.