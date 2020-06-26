Venus Williams to Play for Washington Kastles Tennis Team Starting in July

Tennis superstar Venus Williams will join the Washington Kastles for its entire three-week season starting July 12, World TeamTennis announced.

The Kastles will be one of nine teams that will gather at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

“I’m excited to be playing World TeamTennis with the Kastles again this year," Williams said in a statement. "It's always a great time, and I'm looking forward to getting back on the court, embracing the team approach and hopefully leading the Kastles to another King Trophy."

Matches normally are played at various sites around the country, but the WTT decided to bring everyone to one location because of the coronavirus pandemic. Up to 500 spectators will be allowed for each match at a 2,500-seat outdoor court.

Williams, 40, owns seven Grand Slam singles titles and won another 14 major trophies in doubles with her sister, Serena. She led the Kastles to winning the King Trophy in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Fans attending the matches from July 12 to Aug. 2 will have to pass a temperature check before entering the grounds. Face coverings will be required. Tickets start at $40.

The Kastles announced last spring that they would move to a stadium at Union Market, in Northeast D.C.