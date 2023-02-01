Tom Brady

Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady's Second NFL Retirement

Twitter had some varying reactions to Brady's second NFL retirement

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The GOAT has called it a career.

Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.

The 45-year-old quarterback took to Twitter to make the announcement after a 2022 saga that involved him stepping away from football, only to come right back. 

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Brady’s announcement led to an outpouring of support and congratulations on social media, including messages from his two former NFL teams, praise from fellow players and a whole bunch of goat emojis.

Sports

Super Bowl

Kelce Brothers Are the First to Face Off in Super Bowl — and Their Mom Says It's ‘Awesome'

nfl draft

Here's a Full List of No. 1 Picks in NFL Draft History

Along with celebrating his accolades, some people put Brady’s historic career into perspective.

While a majority of Twitter celebrated his career on Wednesday, many used his retirement news as a chance to remind people of his NFL lowlights.

Brady may have said he is officially retired this time around, but that’s not stopping some people from predicting a second NFL comeback.

For now, we can look ahead to Brady’s next stop, whether that’s the booth or Canton.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyNFL
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us