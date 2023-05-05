Here Are the Kentucky Derby Scratches and Changes to the Field

The 2023 Kentucky Derby field doesn't look like it did when the week began.

Several horses have been scratched from the Derby in the days leading up to the Triple Crown event at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville.

Practical Move, one of the top betting favorites, became the first horse to bow out of the competition on Thursday due to a high fever.

Lord Miles was then removed after Churchill Downs indefinitely suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. The suspension came in the wake of the sudden deaths of two of Joseph's horses at Churchill Downs.

Continuar, meanwhile, was withdrawn after not being "able to reach peak fitness," according to the horse's trainer.

A fourth scratch followed on Friday as Skinner was withdrawn due to an elevated temperature.

The most notable removal came just hours before the race. Early Saturday morning, betting favorite Forte was scratched due to a reported foot injury.

How many horses have been scratched from the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

For the first time since 2015, at least four horses have been scratched from the Derby. There are five scratches in total: Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar, Forte and Skinner.

What are the changes to the 2023 Kentucky Derby field?

Three horses have drawn into the race following the scratches: Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hope and King Russell.

How many horses are racing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

With the scratch deadline on Friday at 9 a.m E.T.., no additional horses could be added to the field following the withdrawals of Skinner and Forte. So there will be 18 horses, not 20, racing at Churchill Downs.

Here's a look at the field and post positions:

1. Hit Show

2. Verifying

3. Two Phil's

4. Confidence Game

5. Tapit Trice

6. Kingsbarns

7. Reincarnate

8. Mage

9. Disarm

10. Jace's Road

11. Sun Thunder

12. Angel of Empire

13. Raise Cain

14. Derma Sotogake

15. Rocket Can

16. Cyclone Mischief

17. Mandarin Hero

18. King Russell