Team USA Begins Men's Volleyball Slate Against France

The U.S. men’s volleyball team begins its run at a second straight Olympic medal with a Pool B matchup against France on Saturday.

The team earned bronze at the 2016 Rio Games after going 3-2 in pool play. On the other side, France is eyeing its first ever medal in the men’s volleyball competition. The U.S. enters Olympic competition at No. 5 in the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball rankings, while France is No. 4.

Team USA features eight returning Olympians, with David Smith and Matt Anderson making their third Olympic appearances. Head coach John Speraw is at the helm for the second straight Games.

Along with France, Team USA is joined by the Russian Olympic Committee, Argentina, Tunisia and defending gold medalist Brazil in Pool B.