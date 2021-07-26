Skeet Shooting

Amber English Takes Gold in Women's Skeet Shooting, Sets Olympic Record

Amber English set an Olympic record to win America's second-ever gold medal in the women's skeet shooting event

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Amber English became just the second American to win the women’s skeet shooting event, taking the gold with an Olympic record score of 56. 

English defeated Italy’s Diana Bacosi by one point. Bacosi was the reigning gold medal winner of the event from 2016. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The native of Colorado Springs missed just two of her final 30 targets, propelling her to the gold medal win.

English started competing in women's skeet matches at age 17 and quickly rose up the ranks of international skeet shooting. She won bronze at the 2018 world championships and won four world cup medals in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2010.

English is the second American to win a gold medal in a shooting event at the Tokyo Olympics after William Shaner won the Men's 10m rifle on Sunday.

Shortly after English's victory, Vincent Hancock grabbed his third career gold medal in men's skeet to become the third.

More Tokyo Olympics Coverage

Chase Kalisz 4 hours ago

WATCH: Team USA's Gold Medal Performances

swimming 7 hours ago

Caeleb Dressel and Team USA Win Gold in Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay

This article tagged under:

Skeet ShootingTeam USAAmber English
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us