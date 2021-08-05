4 to Watch: Semifinals in Basketball and Volleyball, Allyson Felix Aims for Gold

It will be a big day for Team USA women.

Women teams in basketball and volleyball will compete in semifinals. And dynamic duo, April Ross and Alix Klineman, will also battle for beach volleyball gold.

In track and field, Allyson Felix is making her fifth Olympic appearance in Tokyo and is hoping to add to her historic medal totals.

For a complete rundown of the day's events in Tokyo, visit the streaming schedule page for NBCOlympics.com. Watch every event live there or on the NBC Sports App, and catch the highlights in primetime on NBC.

Here's what to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Team USA tips off against Serbia in women’s basketball semifinal

Getty Images

The U.S. women’s basketball has looked like a team determined to win its seventh straight Olympic gold medal so far in Tokyo.

After trailing heading into the second quarter of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Australia, Team USA took charge on its way to a 79-55 rout. The victory extended the team’s 53-game Olympic winning streak dating back to 1992 and put the team two wins away from another gold medal. Breanna Stewart continued her scorching Tokyo run with a game-high 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting.

Next up for Dawn Staley’s squad is a semifinal contest against Serbia, which went 2-1 in Group A play and handled China 77-70 in the quarterfinals. Serbia is looking for its second straight Olympic medal after earning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Team USA is hoping to send Serbia back to the bronze medal game once again. Tipoff is at 12:40 a.m. ET on Friday.

Watch on NBC, or stream live here.

Allyson Felix leads stacked track and field action

The stars will be under the bright lights of Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Friday.

The session, which begins at 6:50 a.m. ET, features six intriguing finals: women’s javelin throw, men’s 5000m, women’s 400m, women’s 1500m, women’s 4x100m relay and the men’s 4x100m relay.

Allyson Felix is making her fifth Olympic appearance in Tokyo and is hoping to add to her historic medal totals. She won silver in the women’s 400m in Rio and among the medal contenders in the event once again.

The Jamaican women went a level above the American men in the 100m, sweeping the podium. Still, the American women come into the 4x100m final as the two-time defending Olympic champions and set the record at the 2012 London Games

Maggie Malone is the United States’ lone competitor in the women’s javelin final after she posted the second-best overall result in qualifying, trailing only Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk. Malone is making her second Olympic appearance and attempting to become the first American woman to medal in the event since 1976.

Paul Chelimo, who posted the second-fastest overall time in the men’s 5000m heats, will be joined by fellow American William Kincaid in the final, while there are no American racers in the women’s 1500m final.

Watch on Peacock, or stream live here.

April Ross, Alix Klineman battle for beach volleyball gold

April Ross already has a silver medal and a bronze medal in her collection. Now, she has a chance to add gold.

Ross and partner Alix Klineman will take on Australian duo Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy in the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The American duo is a perfect 6-0 in the tournament so far, losing only one set along the way. Ross and Klineman enter the final off the heels of a semifinal win over Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich.

A U.S. pair has stood atop the podium in three of the last four Olympics, but Ross has yet to claim a gold medal. With Klineman by her side, that can change Thursday night.

Beach volleyball star April Ross will be heading to the Tokyo Olympics with partner Alix Klineman, and she says finding that perfect partner is a lot like dating. "You end up texting people just saying, 'Hey, what's your plan? Do you want to get on the sand and try out? Maybe we should sit down and talk," said Ross.

USA Volleyball faces Serbia in women’s semifinals

Toru Hanai/Getty Images

The U.S. women’s volleyball team has overcome plenty of adversity in reaching the semifinals in Tokyo.

Two of the team’s top players, Jordan Thompson and Jordyn Poulter, went down during pool play with apparent injuries. Without two stars, the squad grouped together for a dominant quarterfinal win over Cuba on Wednesday. Andrea Drews stepped up at the net with 21 points, while Micha Hancock took Poulter’s spot as the facilitator and collected 37 assists.

Friday’s match, which begins at 12 a.m. ET, is a rematch of the semifinals in Rio. Serbia got the better of the U.S. last time, winning a tight contest in the fifth set. Serbia claimed silver, its first Olympic women’s volleyball medal, after falling to Brazil in the championship match.

Watch on USA Network, or stream live here.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team advanced to the semifinals after shutting out the Dominican Republic 3-0.