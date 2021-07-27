4 to Watch: Bethesda's Katie Ledecky Brings Home Gold, Kevin Durant on Brink of History

Two of the world's most famous athletes are making their shared home state of Maryland proud on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky won gold in her much-anticipated 1500m freestyle, helping Team USA swimmers capture four medals in one night.

In basketball, Durant gave his all to the U.S. men's basketball team's huge lead over Iran. The Prince George's native, participating in his third Olympic Games, now sits just six points behind Carmelo Anthony (336 points) as Team USA's all-time leading scorer.

Durant had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in Wednesday's game.

Here's what else you need to know about.

Ledecky wins gold in 1500 as US swimmers earn 4 more medals

The U.S. swim team picked up four medals for a second straight night on Tuesday, headlined by Katie Ledecky's win in the women's 1500m freestyle. Erica Sullivan secured a silver medal in the same final, while Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass finished second and third respectively in the women's 200m individual medley.

Ledecky made history as the first-ever women's 1500m freestyle Olympic gold medal winner, finishing in 15:37.34. She now has six career Olympic golds. Sullivan posted a time of 15:41.41 to give Team USA the top two finishers in the 1500m freestyle. Germany’s Sarah Köhler (15:42.91) earned the bronze.

US Men’s Basketball Team routs Iran; Kevin Durant on brink of history

After losing to France in their opening game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the USA men’s basketball team beat Iran 120-66.

The Dream Team is back!

Well, let's not jump to conclusions based on one game, but the U.S. men's basketball team's 120-66 win over Iran on Wednesday felt like a throwback performance by a team and country accustomed to global domination and lopsided Olympic victories. It came on the heels of the team's stunning opening loss to France on Sunday, the United States' first since 2004.

Team USA tips off semifinals with eyes on 3x3 basketball gold

Team USA will play in the semifinals of the first ever Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Jackie Young posted a 6-1 record in pool play.

If the U.S. wins in the semifinals, it will play in the gold medal game at 8:55 a.m. ET. If the team loses, it will play in the bronze medal game at 7:45 a.m. ET against the loser of the other semifinal.

U.S. men sharp in volleyball rout of tunisia

The U.S. men’s team looked sharp Wednesday while improving to 2-1 in pool play at the Tokyo Olympics.

Particularly dominant up from, the U.S. got big performances from TJ DeFalco, Taylor Sander, Matt Anderson and Max Holt while improving to 2-1 in the tourney.

Tunisia fell to 0-3.