Taylor Heinicke on Returning to Washington Next Season: ‘I'd Love to Be Here'

Following an exceptional performance in Washington's 31-23 NFC Wild Card loss to Tampa Bay, quarterback Taylor Heinicke said he wants to return to the Burgundy and Gold next season, if possible.

"I'd love it," Heinicke told Washington Football Postgame Live on the possibility of returning to Washington in 2021.

"I'd love to be here. I want to be here," Heinicke said, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The 27-year-old quarterback cited his familiarity with Washington head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner as reasons he'd love to return to the nation's capital next season.

"I love Ron; I've been with him for two years," Heinicke said. "I love Scott; I've been with him for four or five."

Heinicke, who was signed to Washington's practice squad in December, was thrust into the starting role on Saturday after veteran Alex Smith was unable to play due to a lingering calf injury.

Making just his second career NFL start, Heinicke shined on Saturday night in his playoff debut. The former Old Dominion star completed 26-of-44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, turning in arguably the best single-game performance of any Washington passer this season.

In addition to making timely and accurate throws, Heinicke was also a threat with his legs too. The quarterback totaled 46 rushing yards on six carries, including an incredible touchdown where he dove parallel to the ground to find the end zone.

Following the game, several of Washington's leaders -- Terry McLaurin, Morgan Moses and Daron Payne -- all raved about Heinicke's performance.

Besides his familiarity with the coaching staff, the quarterback mentioned the growing culture in Washington as another reason he'd welcome a return to the team next season.

"It's a great locker room, great group of guys, and I want to be back here," Heinicke said.