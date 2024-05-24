The Los Angeles Sparks and Cameron Brink will take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever Friday night in a matchup featuring three of the WNBA's most exciting rookies and the top two picks in this year's draft.

Tickets are selling fast for the game, which was moved from the Walter Pyramid on the Long Beach State campus to the much larger Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

The Fever are looking for their first win of the season after an 0-5 start. The Sparks enter the game at 1-2.

Here's what to know about tickets and how to watch.

What tickets are available for the Fever-Sparks game?

Hundreds of standard tickets are still available for the game. It just depends on how much you want to pay.

A check of StubHub early Friday showed courtside seats still available, starting at $523. Seats just behind the courtside row in were starting at $583 in Section 110 and $293 in Section 101 on StubHub. Tickets in sections 115 and 116, located behind the baseline at one end of the court, ranged from $125 to $135 on StubHub.

But tickets are still available at several price points, starting at $33.

How to watch the Sparks and Fever

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The game will be shown on ION.

Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink meet for first time in WNBA

Friday night's game marks the first WNBA meeting between the league's top-two draft picks and features three of the league's most promising rookies in Clark, Brink and Sparks forward Rickea Jackson.

The Fever made Clark, the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball, the first pick in this year's draft. Brink was selected second by the Sparks.

The two never played each other in college. Brink was one of five finalists for the 2024 John R. Wooden Award, which was won by Clark for the second straight season.

Brink had high praise for Clark's game and her contributions to the sport after the Hawkeye was named player of the year.

"Caitlin really does everything. I think a little bit of everything and that's what makes her so special," Brink told reporters. "You watch her and you're like 'she's really a generational talent.' We just have to thank her. She's brought so much to the women's game and she's going to continue doing that."

Jackson was selected fourth in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of Tennessee. She is averaging 9.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. She had a career-high 13 points in 22 minutes May 18 against the two-time defending league champion Las Vegas Aces.

Despite the team's winless start, Clark is averaging a team-leading 17.8 points per game. Brink, the 2023-24 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year at Stanford, is averaging 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. She had a career-high 11 points May 15 against Atlanta.

The Sparks are coming off a 70-68 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, when Lexie Brown scored 20 points and Brink led a stalwart defensive effort in the game's final minutes.