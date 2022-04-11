Social Media Reacts to Reports of Lakers Firing Frank Vogel

Just minutes before the Los Angeles Lakers ended their season with a comeback win in overtime against the Denver Nuggets, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski issued a tweet about head coach Frank Vogel's future with the franchise:

Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers’ search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Though not official just yet, the post made rounds on Twitter. The main consensus: Why would the Lakers leak that news before the buzzer without even notifying Vogel?

It marks a disappointing end to Vogel's three-year tenure with the franchise, which included the team's 17th championship in 2020. However, despite pairing Russell Westbrook via trade with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with hopes of another title, the Lakers failed to qualify for the play-in tournament.

The report on Vogel is likely the first of many moves the Lakers will make to right the wrongs from the past offseason, but the way the firing was leaked did not sit well with the NBA spectrum:

Imagine any other organization hanging a championship coach — or just a human being — out to dry like this. A significant black eye for a very proud organization. — Bill Oram (@billoram) April 11, 2022

The Lakers had eight months to decide how they wanted to fire Frank Vogel and that's what they landed on. Just wow. — Bill Oram (@billoram) April 11, 2022

Whoever in the Lakers front office gave Woj the greenlight to put that tweet out needs to be ejected into outer space.



That is incredibly unprofessional. — Vinay Killawala (@vkillem) April 11, 2022

Front office should go too — Kofie (@Kofie) April 11, 2022

I think they just proved that the coach wasn't the problem by handling his dismissal in the way they did. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) April 11, 2022

The lakers couldn’t let that man get through his postgame media availability? — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) April 11, 2022

Frank Vogel didn't even head to the locker room yet and Woj dropped this news. https://t.co/ilC1UM6cpn — Ahmed🇸🇴/A Depressed Lakers Fan (@big_business_) April 11, 2022

Everybody knew Vogel was done. For it to come out the way it did is just another unprofessional unserious note for a franchise that has operated in an unserious and unprofessional manner all season. Can you be adults please? — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) April 11, 2022

It’s upsetting that this is the way Frank Vogel found out he’s losing his job. It’s no way to treat a championship coach — or really any person. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) April 11, 2022

Some fans got off jokes on the matter:

congrats to frank vogel on his promotion https://t.co/FiPQAcHTPp — Dan Favale (@danfavale) April 11, 2022

Frank Vogel getting the ESPN Alert in the locker room https://t.co/oz7zr2m4yx pic.twitter.com/GSGouZQNw0 — Kofie (@Kofie) April 11, 2022

[buzzer sounds at the end of OT]



Lakers to Frank Vogel: pic.twitter.com/cCALiCm5zo — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) April 11, 2022

Woj to Frank Vogel after the Lakers' final game pic.twitter.com/F0TKONUlW4 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 11, 2022

Vogel tryna stop the Lakers from taking his head coach job pic.twitter.com/8uyXgMmYAT — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 11, 2022

Now the Lakers will begin a search for a new head coach with James, Davis and Westbrook all still under contract together for at least one more season.