USMNT to play Colombia in June exhibition in Maryland

The United States will play Colombia in an exhibition at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on June 8 ahead of the Copa America.

The game, announced Tuesday, is on a FIFA international fixture date, which means top Europe-based players will be available.

The U.S. may play an additional exhibition a few days later. The Americans open against Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later at Atlanta and close group play July 1 against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri.

Colombia opens against Paraguay at Houston on June 24, plays Costa Rica or Honduras four days later at Glendale, Arizona, and finishes the first round against Brazil on July 2 at Santa Clara, California.

Miami’s Hard Rock stadium will host the final game in the 2024 Copa América tournament.