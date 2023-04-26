Sheffield United Second EFL Team to Earn Promotion for 2023-24 Premier League Season

Sheffield United is headed back to England's top-flight next season.

The Blades secured promotion for the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 2-0 win over West Brom on Wednesday, which guaranteed them second place in the EFL Championship.

Unforgettable! ❤️



The moment we became a Premier League team once more! pic.twitter.com/Vm9L9IVbZd — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 26, 2023

Sheffield joins Burnley as two of the three teams to promote thanks to accumulating 85 points through 43 games played, one less than most of their counterparts in the league. The Blades still have three games to play, but third-place Luton Town cannot mathematically surpass them having collected 78 points through 44 matches.

The Blades last promoted to the Premier League ahead of the 2019-20 season when they finished second in the Championship. They then made a stunning ascent in the top-flight's table and finished ninth, just two points behind eighth-place Arsenal.

But they failed to build off that marked the following campaign and finished dead last in 2020-21, ending with a win-draw-loss record of 7-2-29.

The squad, managed by Paul Heckingbottom, currently is headlined by rising stars Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) while former EPL players Sander Berge (Norway) and Jayden Bogle (England), among others, have also played their parts.

As things stand, the race to compete in the four-team playoffs to be the third team to promote is extremely close. Fifth-place Coventry City and 12th-place Swansea are separated by just four points. Teams placed third-to-sixth qualify for the mini tournament to earn promotion.