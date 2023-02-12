Report: Colts Planning to Hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as Head Coach

The Eagles are about to lose Shane Steichen originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PHOENIX — Shane Steichen has a chance to leave Philadelphia with a Super Bowl ring.

Because it sounds like Super Bowl LVII will be his last game with the Eagles.

The Indianapolis Colts are now "targeting" Steichen to become their next head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Colts have been informing other candidates, including interim head coach Jeff Saturday, that they're out of the running.

The Colts and Steichen will just need to come to terms on a contract. Of course, you'll remember that in 2018, the Colts planned on hiring Josh McDaniels, who eventually pulled out. They then hired Frank Reich, who gave Nick Sirianni the offensive coordinator job. This is all intertwined.

Assuming the deal gets worked out, just two years after coming to Philadelphia as Sirianni's offensive coordinator, the 37-year-old Steichen is set to move on. Apparently, his second interview with the Colts last Saturday went well.

The good news for the Eagles is that they have Steichen's likely replacement already on staff. Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson has been a candidate for other offensive coordinator jobs but a promotion would make sense and is "expected" to replace Steichen, according to ESPN. It looks like the timing will work out for the Eagles so they don't lose both Steichen and Johnson.

The other top internal candidate would be passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, who has been Sirianni's right-hand man since his arrival from Indianapolis in 2021.

We'll see who calls plays for the Eagles in 2023. That had been Steichen's job after Sirianni turned over the reins during the 2021 season.

There's a chance the Eagles could lose both of their coordinators after Super Bowl LVII. Because in addition to Steichen's likely departure, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has reportedly emerged as a top candidate for the Cardinals job. He will interview for that job on Monday, the day after the Super Bowl.

Gannon's internal replacement is a little less clear. But the top internal candidate would be defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who seems ready for a DC job.