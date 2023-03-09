Patrick Ewing Fired by Georgetown After Six Seasons

It all comes full circle at the "Mecca" for Patrick Ewing.

The Georgetown men's basketball team parted ways with head coach Ewing, the school announced Thursday.

After six seasons on the sideline for his alma mater, Ewing was fired by the Hoyas after a blowout loss to Villanova in the first round of the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden.

He finished with a 75-109 record, including just 7-25 this season.

“I am very proud to be a graduate of Georgetown University. And I am very grateful to President DeGioia for giving me the opportunity to achieve my ambition to be a head basketball coach," Ewing said in a university-issued statement. "It is particularly meaningful to me to be in charge of the basketball program at my alma mater. I wish the program nothing but success. I will always be a Hoya.”

Georgetown President John J. DeGioia added, “Patrick Ewing is the heart of Georgetown basketball. I am deeply grateful to Coach Ewing for his vision, his determination, and for all that he has enabled Georgetown to achieve. Over these past six years, he was tireless in his dedication to his team and the young men he coached and we will forever be grateful to Patrick for his courage and his leadership in our Georgetown community.”

As a collegiate athlete, Ewing led the Hoyas to three Final Fours and a national title in 1984.

Ewing's legendary NBA career began in 1985 when he was drafted by the New York Knicks. We went on to play for the Seattle SuperSonics (2000-01) and Orlando Magic (2002).

The 11-time NBA All-Star started his coaching career shortly after, serving as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets before landing his job with Georgetown in 2017 as head coach.

The school announced a national search for new leadership of the program is set to begin.