The Aaron Rodgers saga is finally over.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has reportedly been traded to the New York Jets in a mega-deal that ESPN's insider Adam Schefter shared with the NFL world on live TV, which left everyone shook.

.@AdamSchefter had everyone SHOCKED on NFL Live as he broke the Aaron Rodgers trade on live television 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/NH0Wmk1ve4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 24, 2023

Schefter joined the "NFL Live" crew on Monday afternoon and proceeded to read the trade details out loud from his phone, which led to some amazing reactions from all the analysts.

This deal puts an end to an almost two-year saga that began with Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay in April 2021 and ended with the 39-year-old signal caller taking a darkness retreat to solidify his decision.

But now, Rodgers is officially moving on and setting up camp in East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium.

Once the news broke, fans -- and rival team supporters -- took to social media to give their thoughts on the blockbuster move:

Aaron Rodgers you are a New York Jet pic.twitter.com/qPzyt5wU2i — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) April 24, 2023

Finally the Aaron Rodgers trade deal s done. New York Jets fans can finally confirm the future. — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) April 24, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is a Jet. Finally.



The longest NFL trade negotiation of all time is over. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2023

And it appears the fan bases of all four teams in the NFC North are glad Aaron Rodgers is out of the division lolol — Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) April 24, 2023

Even a few of Rodgers' new teammates took to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the Rodgers deal finally being done. Some of them even changed their Twitter profile pics to Rodgers in college.

ABOUT DAMN TIME! — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) April 24, 2023

Stop playn — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) April 24, 2023

Rodgers' time with the Packers has now come to an end after 18 years. He threw for 59,055 yards, 475 total touchdowns and 105 interceptions during his 18 seasons with Green Bay.

The team will now move full steam ahead with former first-round pick Jordan Love.

Since entering the league in 2020, the 24-year-old backup quarterback has played extremely limited snaps in his career. He's thrown 80 passes for 597 yards and scored three touchdowns and three interceptions, but now he looks to be at the starting position under center for Green Bay for the upcoming season.

Rodgers will begin his 19th NFL season with the Jets when the season kicks off this fall. While we won’t find out the Jets’ upcoming schedule till later this year, here's a look at the teams' upcoming opponents, which unfortunately won't include Green Bay: