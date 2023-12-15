Panthers' Hayden Hurst placed on IR after amnesia resulting from concussion

The Carolina Panthers have placed Hayden Hurst on injured reserve just weeks after the veteran tight end’s father, Jerry Hurst, posted on social media that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia following a concussion sustained on Nov. 9 against the Chicago Bears.

Shortly after his father’s concerning post, which asked for prayers for his son, Hurst took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote that he suffered a “pretty nasty concussion” and didn’t remember up to four hours after the game.

Hurst called it a “scary situation” but added that “it is NOT career ending. I’m starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks!”

Hurst has remained in the concussion protocol since and has not played. He had been practicing on a limited basis.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Hurst signed a three-year, $21.7 million contract with the Panthers last offseason, but has been a disappointment with only 18 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown in nine games.

The Panthers also placed guard Justin McCray on injured reserve Friday with a calf injury.

The Panthers are 1-12 and out of contention for the playoffs. Carolina hosts Atlanta (6-7) on Sunday.