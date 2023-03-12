NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket: Seeding, Matchups

NCAA Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The lineup for the Big Dance is official.

The 68-team bracket for the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was revealed during Selection Sunday, kicking off with the First Four matchups, which will return to Dayton, Ohio on March 14 and 15.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Southeast Missouri State will square off for the chance to face the No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the South region. They'll be joined in Dayton by fellow 16 seeds Texas Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson in the East region, with the winner advancing to face No. 1 Purdue.

The No. 11 seed in the Midwest will be up for grabs between Mississippi State and Pitt, with No. 6 Iowa State awaiting the winner. And in the West, Arizona State and Nevada will meet to decide who takes on No. 6 TCU.

In addition to the Crimson Tide and Boilermakers, Houston and defending champion Kansas earned No. 1 seeds. Meanwhile, Marquette, Texas and the Pac-12 duo of Arizona and UCLA are the No. 2 seeds.

The first round of the tournament runs from March 16-17 followed by the second round on March 18-19. The Sweet 16 is set for March 23-24 and the Elite Eight will take place on March 25-26.

It concludes at the NRG Stadium in Houston with the Final Four being held on April 1 and the National Championship on April 3.

Tournament games will be broadcast across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. You can also stream all the action on the NCAA March Madness Live app.

Here's a look at the full bracket:

Here's a printable version of the bracket.

EAST

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence

No. 7 Michgian State vs. No. 10 USC

No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

MIDWEST

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State

No. 5 Miami (FL) vs. No. 12 Drake

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Mississippi St./Pitt

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn

SOUTH

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi/Southeast Missouri State

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 College of Charleston

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia

WEST

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Howard

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 VCU

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois