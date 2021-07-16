Team USA women's basketball team stunned in loss to Australia originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The United States have taken another devastating loss to Australia in the same week. Just days after Kevin Durant and the U.S men's team were stunned and defeated by Australia, the U.S women have now suffered a shocking loss to Australia as well.

This was the first time that Team Australia has beaten Team USA in a women's basketball game since 2010.

Australia won despite being without Liz Cambage, who withdrew from the Olympic team for mental health reasons.

The women have now lost two straight exhibition games after their 93-85 loss to the WNBA All-Stars.

Even though both U.S. teams are favored to win the gold medal in Tokyo their early struggles are becoming hard to ignore.

The U.S. women have one more opportunity to redeem themselves before the Olympics begin when they play Nigeria on July 18. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. ET.