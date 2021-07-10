Joe Ross

Joe Ross' Dad Saves Fan With Heimlich at Giants Game

By Associated Press

Joe Ross' dad saves fan with Heimlich originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Father to a pair of big-league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday.

Local

covid-19 vaccine 1 hour ago

Peace Corps Teams With FEMA to Fight COVID-19

Southeast D.C. 3 hours ago

After Man Killed in Fort Davis, DC Police Investigate The Year's 100th Homicide

Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman’s airways.

Ross is a pediatrician at Stanford Hospital. He was at the park to see Washington, for whom Joe Ross plays. Tyson Ross is a right-hander with the Texas Rangers.

Willie Ross was watching the game in a lower box when he noticed the female fan choking. Relying on his training in ER medicine, Ross hustled over to check on the fan, who was unable to talk. He helped dislodge the food that was trapped in the woman’s throat and was cheered by fans sitting nearby.

Police and paramedics eventually came down to check on the woman, who was able to stay for the remainder of the game. The fan was a nurse and had recently retired.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Joe RossNationals
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us