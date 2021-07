How to watch re-airings of the 2020 Olympic Trials originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the calendar has turned from June to July, the Tokyo Olympics are just around the corner!

Opening Ceremonies for Tokyo 2020 are expected to take place on Friday, July 23. The games will take place for the next few weeks, concluding on August 8.

With Tokyo 2020 just a few weeks away, NBC Sports Washington is re-airing several of the Olympic trial events: track & field, swimming, diving, and gymnastics.

Here's how to watch them all, separated by sport.

Track & Field

Monday, July 5 -- Men's Shotput Finals (6-9 p.m.)

Monday, July 5 -- Track & Field Finals (9-10 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 6 -- Track & Field: Finals – Women’s Discus Throw (6-8 p.,.)

Tuesday, July 6 -- Track & Field Finals (8-10 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 7 -- Track & Field Finals (6-8 p.m.)

Thursday, July 8 -- Track & Field Finals (6-8 p.m.)

Friday, July 9 -- Track & Field: Finals –Men’s Discus Throw, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase (6-9 p.m.)

Friday, July 9 -- Track & Field: Finals – Men’s Pole Vault, Men’s Javelin Throw, Men’s Triple Jump (9-10 p.m.)

Saturday, July 10 -- Track & Field Finals (11 p.m.-12 a.m.)

Swimming

Saturday, July 10 -- Swimming Finals (12-1 a.m.)

Monday, July 12 -- Swimming Finals (6-10 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 13 -- Swimming Finals (6-8 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 13 -- Swimming: Finals –Men’s 800m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Freestyle (8-10 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 14 -- Swimming Finals (6-8 p.m.)

Diving

Thursday, July 15 -- Diving - Synchro Final (W. Springboard) (6-8 p.m.)

Thursday, July 15 -- Diving - Synchro Finals (M. Springboard + W. Platform) (8-10 p.m.)

Friday, July 16 -- Diving- Women's Springboard Final (6-8 p.m.)

Friday, July 16 -- Diving- Men's Springboard Final (8-9 p.m.)

Friday, July 16 -- Diving- Women's Platform Final (9-10 p.m.)

Gymnastics

Monday, July 19 -- Gymnastics- Men's Competition (6-8:30 p.m.)

Monday, July 19 -- Gymnastics- Women's Finals (8:30-10 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 20 -- Gymnastics- Women's Competition (6-8 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 20 -- Gymnastics- Men's Finals (8-10 p.m.)