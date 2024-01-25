Wes Unseld Jr. out as Wizards head coach, moving to front office

Wes Unseld Jr. will be moving from the sidelines to the front office with the Washington Wizards.

The team announced on Thursday that Unseld Jr. is out as head coach after two-and-a-half seasons in the role. He will now transition to a front office advisory position.

"I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards," Unseld Jr. said in a statement. "I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization's continued progress."

The Wizards said they will name an interim coach later on Thursday and undertake a full coaching search in the offseason.

Unseld Jr. was named Wizards head coach on July 17, 2021, putting him at the helm of an organization where his father, Wes Unseld, brought the city its lone NBA title in 1978.

The Wizards went 77-130 overall and did not reach the playoffs in Unseld Jr.'s tenure. They own the second-worst record in the NBA this season at 7-36 after posting identical 35-47 records in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team," Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger said in a statement. "Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community."